COVID-19 Case Count Holds Steady In Escambia; Statewide Death Toll Is 54

March 28, 2020

The number of COVID-19 cases in Escambia County remained the same in the midday Saturday report from the Florida Department of Health. Statewide, the death toll increased to 54.

Escambia County has 28 positive COVID-19 cases. Of those 20 people are from Pensacola, seven are from Cantonment and one is a non-resident. They range in age from 22 to 94, and one was in the hospital.

In Santa Rosa County, there are 14 cases — eight positive from Navarre, two from Pace,  two from Milton and two from Gulf Breeze. They range in age from 2 months to 81 years. Six are hospitalized and one died.

There are 3,763 cases across Florida. Of those 3,608 are Florida residents. COVID-19 has now killed 54 in Florida, and 526 are hospitalized.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 