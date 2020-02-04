Tip: If You Are Going To Traffic Drugs, Don’t Use A Bag Labeled ‘Bag Full Of Drugs’

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office is offering a little tip for anyone trafficking illegal drugs….don’t keep them in a bag labeled “Bag Full of Drugs”.

The SRSO recently assisted the Florida Highway Patrol with a traffic stop on I-10 in which a large amount of narcotics were discovered.

“Note to self- do not traffic your illegal narcotics in bags labeled ‘Bag Full Of Drugs’. Our K-9’s can read,” the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office posted Monday night on social media.

On February 1, FHP Trooper Marlon Boggan stopped a Kia clocked at 95 mph. The vehicle occupants were identified as driver Ian Christian Simmons and passenger Joshua Michael Reinhardt, both age 34 and both from Orlando.

The SRSO assisted in the search of the vehicle, with K-9 Prince alerting to contraband in the Kia. A search of the vehicle found approximately 75 grams of methamphetamine, 1.36 kilograms of GHB, one gram of cocaine, 3.6 grams of fentanyl, 15 MDMA tablets and drug paraphernalia.

Simmons and Reinhart were both booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail on multiple felony drug charges.