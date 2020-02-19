Tate High AJROTC Lends A Helping Hand At Lipscomb Elementary

February 19, 2020

Cadets from AJROTC program volunteered and assisted teachers during a recent planning day at Lipscomb Elementary School. The cadets hung artwork in the hallways for an upcoming art show and helped teachers with various tasks in their classrooms. Tate AJROTC will also partner with Lipscomb at their upcoming Art Night and Mathnaseum to support  and benefit the school’s community. Photos for North Escambia.com , click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 