Tate High AJROTC Lends A Helping Hand At Lipscomb Elementary

Cadets from AJROTC program volunteered and assisted teachers during a recent planning day at Lipscomb Elementary School. The cadets hung artwork in the hallways for an upcoming art show and helped teachers with various tasks in their classrooms. Tate AJROTC will also partner with Lipscomb at their upcoming Art Night and Mathnaseum to support and benefit the school’s community. Photos for North Escambia.com , click to enlarge.