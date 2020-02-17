Presidents Day: No School; Trash Schedule, Government Closures

There is no school for students today in Escambia County, Florida. Not because it’s Presidents Day, but because it’s a professional development day – teachers will be at work.

ECUA business offices will be closed in observance of the holiday. Residential and commercial sanitation collections for ECUA customers in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties will be unaffected by the holiday and go on as usual.

Below is a listing of Escambia County offices and departments closed Monday in observance of the Presidents Day holiday.

Escambia County Board of County Commissioners – All departments, including: West Florida Public Libraries (All locations – normal hours will resume Tuesday, Feb. 18) The Escambia County Animal Shelter

Escambia County Property Appraiser

Escambia County Tax Collector

Escambia County Clerk of the Circuit Court Finance, Official Records and Clerk to the Board

Waste Services administrative offices

Escambia County Area Transit administrative offices

Escambia County Exceptions: