Presidents Day: No School; Trash Schedule, Government Closures
February 17, 2020
There is no school for students today in Escambia County, Florida. Not because it’s Presidents Day, but because it’s a professional development day – teachers will be at work.
ECUA business offices will be closed in observance of the holiday. Residential and commercial sanitation collections for ECUA customers in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties will be unaffected by the holiday and go on as usual.
Below is a listing of Escambia County offices and departments closed Monday in observance of the Presidents Day holiday.
- Escambia County Board of County Commissioners – All departments, including:
- West Florida Public Libraries (All locations – normal hours will resume Tuesday, Feb. 18)
- The Escambia County Animal Shelter
- Escambia County Property Appraiser
- Escambia County Tax Collector
- Escambia County Clerk of the Circuit Court Finance, Official Records and Clerk to the Board
- Waste Services administrative offices
- Escambia County Area Transit administrative offices
Escambia County Exceptions:
- ECAT buses will run a modified holiday service Monday, Feb. 17. UWF Trolleys and Express Shuttle services will run regular weekday services. All regular services will resume Tuesday, Feb. 18.
- The Perdido Landfill will be open
- All other Clerk of Court offices, including offices at the M.C. Blanchard Judicial Building, Theodore Bruno Juvenile Justice Building, the Public Records Center and the Century Courthouse will be open.
