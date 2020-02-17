Presidents Day: No School; Trash Schedule, Government Closures

February 17, 2020

There is no school for students today in Escambia County, Florida. Not because it’s Presidents Day, but because it’s a professional development day – teachers will be at work.

ECUA business offices will be closed in observance of the holiday. Residential and commercial sanitation collections for ECUA customers in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties will be unaffected by the holiday and go on as usual.

Below is a listing of Escambia County offices and departments closed Monday in observance of the Presidents Day holiday.

  • Escambia County Board of County Commissioners – All departments, including:
    • West Florida Public Libraries (All locations – normal hours will resume Tuesday, Feb. 18)
    • The Escambia County Animal Shelter
  • Escambia County Property Appraiser
  • Escambia County Tax Collector
  • Escambia County Clerk of the Circuit Court Finance, Official Records and Clerk to the Board
  • Waste Services administrative offices
  • Escambia County Area Transit administrative offices

Escambia County Exceptions:

  • ECAT buses will run a modified holiday service Monday, Feb. 17. UWF Trolleys and Express Shuttle services will run regular weekday services. All regular services will resume Tuesday, Feb. 18.
  • The Perdido Landfill will be open
  • All other Clerk of Court offices, including offices at the M.C. Blanchard Judicial Building, Theodore Bruno Juvenile Justice Building, the Public Records Center and the Century Courthouse will be open.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 