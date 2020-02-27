Frost Possible Tonight; Lows In The Lower 30s

With winds becoming light and overnight lows tonight dipping down into the lower half of the 30’s for much of the area north of I-10, there is potential for the development of patchy frost. Be prepared to protect your cold sensitive outdoor plants.

Here is your official North Escambia are forecast:

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 32. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 62. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 39. West wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 64. West wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. South wind around 5 mph.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.