Longtime Retired Alabama State Trooper Jimmy Dean Passes Away

The Atmore community is mourning the loss of longtime retired state trooper James (Jimmy) Dean.

Dean passed away Saturday at the age of 56 with 25 years of service in law enforcement. He graduated from the Alabama State Trooper Academy in 1995 and retired after 22 years. Shortly after his retirement, he continued to serve his community as a Poarch Creek Indian Tribal police officer.

He was a 1984 graduate of Escambia County High School in Atmore, where he was a member of the 1983 state championship football team. He pursued a collegiate baseball career that began at Patrick Henry Junior College, where he led the team in hitting his freshman year. He then transferred to the University of Montevallo for a short time before finishing his career at Auburn University at Montgomery (AUM) where he was named Offensive Player of the Year while at AUM. ​

Visitation will be held Wednesday at Petty Eastside Chapel from 6-9 p.m. Funeral services will be held Thursday at 10 a.m. at the McCullough Christian Center with burial to follow at Serenity Garden Cemetery.

