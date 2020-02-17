Escambia County Meetings This Week

Here is a schedule of Escambia County public meetings this week:

Monday, February 17

Escambia County Offices Closed Presidents Day – All Day.

Tuesday, February 18

Board of Electrical Examiners Meeting – 9 a.m., 3363 West Park Place

Pensacola-Escambia Promotion and Development Commission – 10 a.m., 418 W. Garden St.

Florida-West Economic Development Alliance Board of Directors – 1 p.m., 418 W. Garden St.

Escambia County Health Facilities Authority – 4 p.m., 1019 N. 12 Ave.