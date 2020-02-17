Escambia County Meetings This Week
February 17, 2020
Here is a schedule of Escambia County public meetings this week:
Monday, February 17
Escambia County Offices Closed Presidents Day – All Day.
Tuesday, February 18
Board of Electrical Examiners Meeting – 9 a.m., 3363 West Park Place
Pensacola-Escambia Promotion and Development Commission – 10 a.m., 418 W. Garden St.
Florida-West Economic Development Alliance Board of Directors – 1 p.m., 418 W. Garden St.
Escambia County Health Facilities Authority – 4 p.m., 1019 N. 12 Ave.
Board of Adjustment – 8:30 a.m., 3363 West Park Place
Development Review Committee – 1 p.m., Escambia County Central Office Complex, 3363 West Park Place
Human Relations Commission – 4 p.m., 3200 W. De Soto St.
Public Workshop on Carpenter Creek and Bayou Texar Plan – 6 p.m., 6000 College Parkway
Thursday, February 20
Board of County Commissioners Public Forum – 8:30 a.m., Ernie Lee Magaha Government Building, 221 Palafox Place, BCC Meeting Room
Board of County Commissioners Regular Meeting – 9 a.m., Ernie Lee Magaha Government Building, 221 Palafox Place, BCC Meeting Room
Escambia Soil & Water Conservation District Board – 9 a.m., 151 Highway 97, Molino
