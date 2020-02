Beulah Road Bridge Closed South Of Muscogee Road Due To Flooding

The bridge on Beulah Road is closed south of Muscogee Road and north of Peartree Drive due to swift water over the roadway, according to Escambia County.

The National Weather Service reminds drivers to never attempt to drive through flooded roadways, and “turn around, don’t drown”.

Reader submitted photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.