Additional Charges Filed Against Walnut Hill Man Accused Of Sexual Battery Of Teen Girl

Additional charges have been filed against a Walnut Hill man accused the sexual battery of a teenage girl over a four year period of time.

In January, 40-year old William Isaiah Dunsford was charged with first degree felony sexual battery on a victim over 12 but under 18 by a custodial person. Dunsford has now been charged with two additional counts of first degree felony sexual battery on a victim over 12 but under 18 by a custodial person, lewd and lascivious molestation, and one count of battery by expelling fluids.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, the additional charges were filed against Dunsford after interviewing the victim. He was released from the Escambia County Jail after posting a $212,000 bond. He is due back in court in mid-April.

The investigation began in June 2019 after the victim went to her work supervisor and asked for more hours and a later shift. When the supervisor asked why, she admitted Dunsford had been sexually assaulting her since she was 13, according to an arrest report. The employer contacted law enforcement.

The victim told investigators that Dunsford had sex with her one to two times a week. She said Dunsford tells her that he will take care of her, and when she turns 18 they will be together, according to an arrest report. The victim said multiple times that she does not want anything bad to happen to Dunsford “because she feels as though they are in a loving relationship” and she allows him to have sex with her, the report states.

“He says that he loves me and I tell it to him back,” the victim stated, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office report.

The victim was confirmed to be pregnant at the time of the report last June by the Department of Children and Families, but the report does state who is the biological father of the child.

Dunsford also allegedly took multiple nude photos of the underage victim and instructed her to take photographs of herself and send them to him.