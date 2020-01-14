Reading Is Snow Much Fun: Bratt Elementary Students Receive Free Books Thanks To IP Grant

First graders at Bratt Elementary were recently treated to “Reading is SNOW Much Fun,” Books for Ownership Event. This is the second year Bratt Elementary has received the “Books for Ownership” grant from International Paper and Reading is Fundamental (RIF). This grant provides first graders with three new books to own and enjoy.

The first grade team planned a snowy themed event for the celebration.

Students enjoyed story time, retelling the story, and choosing their books to own.

Then all first graders participated in STREAM snowy activities. Students constructed snowflakes using marshmallows and toothpicks and made snowballs from snow. Students designed snowy pictures using Geoboards and created snowflake artwork. Students practiced science and math by using magnifying glasses to identify snowflakes and used snowflakes to measure their heights. Students also enjoyed a snowflake snack while practicing sight words and reading their new books.