Reading Is Snow Much Fun: Bratt Elementary Students Receive Free Books Thanks To IP Grant

January 14, 2020

First graders at Bratt Elementary were recently treated to “Reading is SNOW Much Fun,” Books for Ownership Event. This is the second year Bratt Elementary has received the “Books for Ownership” grant from International Paper and Reading is Fundamental (RIF). This grant provides first graders with three new books to own and enjoy.

The first grade team planned a snowy themed event for the celebration.

Students enjoyed story time, retelling the story, and choosing their books to own.

Then all first graders participated in STREAM snowy activities. Students constructed snowflakes using marshmallows and toothpicks and made snowballs from snow. Students designed snowy pictures using Geoboards and created snowflake artwork. Students practiced science and math by using magnifying glasses to identify snowflakes and used snowflakes to measure their heights. Students also enjoyed a snowflake snack while practicing sight words and reading their new books.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 