Molino Library Continues Mountain Dulcimer Classes

The Molino Branch Library is continuing weekly classes were you can learn to play the mountain dulcimer.

The “Molino Melodies” class is held at 6 p.m. each Thursday at the library. The class is free, and no experience or materials are required. Dulcimers are provided for class use.

Pictured: A mountain dulcimer class at the Molino Branch Library. NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.