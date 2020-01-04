Manna Food Pantries Receives $15,000 Volunteer Grant

Volunteer Florida announced Friday that Manna Food Pantries and 21 other nonprofit and service organizations throughout the state will share $370,000 in Volunteer Generation Fund (VGF) grant funding. Together, these organization have also secured $370,000 in local funding, bringing the total investment in Florida communities to $740,000.

Manna Food Pantries in Escambia County received $15,000 to recruit 400 volunteers that will help the organization provide emergency food assistance and speciality programs to those in need in Northwest Florida. This is the second year Manna has received the grant.

“In 2019 alone, Manna had 5,441 volunteers donate 14,169 hours of service in support of our work,” said Manna Outreach and Marketing Manager Miranda Melvin. “We could not carry out our mission without volunteers. The Volunteer Generation Fund grant supports the recruitment, management, retainment and recognition of skills-based volunteers at Manna.”

“Skills-based volunteers are an integral part of many nonprofits as they help extend the reach and capacity of organizations to meet their missions,” said Volunteer Florida CEO Clay Ingram.

Volunteer Florida’s VGF program, which is funded by the Corporation for National and Community Service, helps organizations use skills-based volunteers to serve Florida students, families and communities. Skills-based volunteerism expands the impact of organizations by leveraging the experience and talents of professionals, such as teachers, IT consultants, accountants and attorneys.