Fire Departments Respond To Oil Well In Jay, Discover Pipeline Leak

January 27, 2020

Fire departments from across the area were dispatched to a reported structure fire at an oil well in Jay late Sunday afternoon.

They arrived in the area of Highway 89 and Exxon Road to find what was described a “pipeline leak”. The leak was contained by oil company personnel at 5:40 p.m., according to the Jay Volunteer Fire Department.

There were no injuries reported, and further information has not been released.

The Jay, Allentown and Berrydale volunteer fire departments, the Century Station of Escambia Fire Rescue and the Flomaton Fire Department were initially dispatched to the incident.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.


