Escambia Man Gets 76 Months In Federal Prison For Firearm Possession By Convicted Felon

An Escambia County man has sentenced to more than six years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Charleston Pierre Wiggins, 32, was sentenced to 76 months.

On April 29, 2019, the Pensacola Police Department responded to a shots fired report. As a result of its investigation, PPD learned that Wiggins, a convicted felon, and another individual with whom he had a dispute, exchanged gunfire. During the exchange, Wiggins was shot in the leg. The PPD officers who located Wiggins followed a blood trail that led them to the pistol witnesses saw Wiggins carrying as he attempted to flee the area. The officers determined that the firearm, a Smith and Wesson .40 caliber pistol, was stolen.

“We will vigorously prosecute those whose actions recklessly endanger the public,” U.S. Attorney Keefe said. “This convicted felon chose to arm himself with a firearm and now he will pay the heavy consequences for his actions.”

This case is part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws..