Escambia Man Gets 76 Months In Federal Prison For Firearm Possession By Convicted Felon

January 15, 2020

An Escambia County man has sentenced to more than six years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Charleston Pierre Wiggins, 32, was sentenced to 76 months.

On April 29, 2019, the Pensacola Police Department responded to a shots fired report. As a result of its investigation, PPD learned that Wiggins, a convicted felon, and another individual with whom he had a dispute, exchanged gunfire. During the exchange, Wiggins was shot in the leg. The PPD officers who located Wiggins followed a blood trail that led them to the pistol witnesses saw Wiggins carrying as he attempted to flee the area. The officers determined that the firearm, a Smith and Wesson .40 caliber pistol, was stolen.

“We will vigorously prosecute those whose actions recklessly endanger the public,” U.S. Attorney Keefe said. “This convicted felon chose to arm himself with a firearm and now he will pay the heavy consequences for his actions.”

This case is part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws..

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 