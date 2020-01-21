Cantonment Ballpark Won’t Have Organized Ball This Spring

“Play ball!” won’t be echoing through the Cantonment Ballpark on an Opening Day this year. There were be no league organized youth baseball or softball this spring at the Cantonment Ballpark, but county officials say they are working to make sure the park won’t be totally silent this spring.

The Cantonment Youth Sports Association recently announced they won’t be playing “due to unforeseen and unfortunate circumstances” that were not explained in brief social media announcement. The league told the county the decision was made due to a lack of participation and not enough players to field the teams necessary.

“The ballpark is a great asset, and we are still going to make it available to the community,” Escambia County Parks and Recreation Director Mike Rhodes told NorthEscambia.com. He said the park is available for team practices, travel leagues and tournaments.

Rhodes is urging Cantonment area parents to sign their children up for tee ball, baseball and softball at another county park near Cantonment. Registrations are underway at Northeast Pensacola (NEP), Molino Ballpark, Northwest Escambia (NWE) and other county parks. For more information, visit each ballpark’s website or call Escambia Parks and Recreation at (850) 475-5220.

Rhodes said work is underway to make sure organized youth ball returns to the Cantonment Ballpark in the future.

Pictured: Opening Day 2019 last March at the Cantonment Ballpark. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.