Weather Alert Day: Damaging Winds Likely, Tornadoes Possible Saturday

Numerous severe storms are likely across the entire area on Saturday. The main threats are damaging winds along the squall line with gusts of 70 mph or more and tornadoes. Strong tornadoes are possible.

There is a wind advisory in effect for Saturday.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 3pm. Some of the storms could be severe. High near 75. Windy, with a south wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Patchy fog after midnight. Low around 59. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Patchy fog before 9am. High near 72. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69.