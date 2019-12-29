Weather Aware: Marginal Risk Of Severe Weather Sunday

A line of showers and thunderstorms associated with a cold front will bring a marginal (level 1 of 5) risk of severe weather. The biggest threat for the North Escambia area will be gusty winds. By Monday, the rain will be gone, and there will be a cool down.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 76. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 51. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 63. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 39. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 59. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

New Year’s Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. South wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.