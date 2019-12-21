Six People Injured In Highway 29 Crash

Six people were injured a in a two vehicle wreck Saturday morning on Highway 29 just south of Byrneville Road.

Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free at least one of the victims. Four people in a Chevrolet Cobalt and two people in a Dodge Ram pickup were injured in the 10:15 a.m. wreck. None of the injuries were considered life threatening.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol; details have not been released. The Century and McDavid stations of Escambia Fire Rescue, Escambia County EMS and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

The crash temporarily closed Highway 29 both north and southbound.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.