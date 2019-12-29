Rabies Alert Remains In Effect For All Of Escambia County

A rabies alert remains in effect for all of Escambia County.

In early December, the health department received a positive test result for rabies in a raccoon which was anonymously left in a box outside of a local wildlife sanctuary. The name of the sanctuary was not released.

The Florida Department of Health said all residents and visitors in Escambia County should be aware that rabies is present in the wild animal population and domestic animals are at risk if not vaccinated. The public is asked to maintain a heightened awareness that rabies is active in Escambia County.

The FDOH-Escambia said the individual(s) who left the raccoon should be immediately evaluated by a medical professional for rabies exposure. They are also requested to contact FDOH-Escambia’s Epidemiology Program staff by calling (850) 595-6683. Also, individuals who have been bitten or scratched by a raccoon, or other animal whose rabies vaccination status is unknown, should be immediately evaluated by a medical professional and report the injury to the the health department at (850) 595-6700.

