Northview NJROTC Places Second Overall In Area 8 Orienteering Championship

The Northview High School NJROTC placed second overall Saturday during the 13th Annual NJROTC Area 8 Orienteering Championship at Oak Mountain State Park in Pelham, Alabama.

Orienteering involves navigation with a map and compass with a goal of getting from point to point in the fastest time possible.

The NHS NJROTC received the following awards:

1st place green course David Lamb

2nd place orange course Jonathan McCarthy

3rd place orange course John Bashore

1st place Male yellow course Micheal Cody

5th place Female yellow Alexia Jeneske

Fastest times on Northview’s teams:

Green —-Lamb

Orange— McCarthy

Yellow 1 —Cody

Yellow 2—Rackard

Yellow3—Ward

2nd place green team

2nd place orange team

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.