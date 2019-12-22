Northview NJROTC Places Second Overall In Area 8 Orienteering Championship
December 22, 2019
The Northview High School NJROTC placed second overall Saturday during the 13th Annual NJROTC Area 8 Orienteering Championship at Oak Mountain State Park in Pelham, Alabama.
Orienteering involves navigation with a map and compass with a goal of getting from point to point in the fastest time possible.
The NHS NJROTC received the following awards:
1st place green course David Lamb
2nd place orange course Jonathan McCarthy
3rd place orange course John Bashore
1st place Male yellow course Micheal Cody
5th place Female yellow Alexia Jeneske
Fastest times on Northview’s teams:
Green —-Lamb
Orange— McCarthy
Yellow 1 —Cody
Yellow 2—Rackard
Yellow3—Ward
2nd place green team
2nd place orange team
Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
