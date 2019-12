Fire Damages Beulah Mobile Home

Fire heavily damaged a mobile home in Beulah Friday afternoon.

The fire in the 8000 block of Rebel Acres Lane was reported about 4:30 p.m. There were no injuries reported.

The Beulah, Ensley, Bellview, Osceola and Myrtle Grove stations of Escambia Fire Rescue and Escambia County EMS were dispatched to the blaze.

Submitted photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.