Century Council Says No To Changing Meeting Schedule As Recommended By Staff

December 29, 2019

The Century Town council has set their meeting schedule for the 2020 calendar year, deciding not to change the council’s longstanding 7 p.m. regular meeting time.

Staff had recommended moving the council meeting time to 5:15, just after a 5:00 bill review meeting. But the council decided to leave things as they are now.

“I don’t have any intention of changing,” council member James Smith said in a recent council meeting. “I have other things going on.”

“The meeting is for the public…most of the people leave town for work,” council member Luis Gomez said. “If we want to have the public involved in these meetings (changing it) makes it harder for the
community and public to attend.”

Council members Sandra McMurray-Jackson and Ann Brooks said the 7 p.m. meeting time would also be best for them, while councilman Ben Boutwell said he was flexible on the time.

The council meets the first and third Monday nights of the month at 7:00, right after a 6:45 meeting to review their bill list. The exceptions in 2020 are for meetings that conflict with Martin
Luther King Day in January and Labor Day in September. Those meetings will be held on the third Tuesday of February and September.

NorthEscambia.com photo.

