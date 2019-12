Bratt Elementary Names Students Of The Month

Bratt Elementary School has named Students of the Month for November. They are:

NOVEMBER

Pre-K

Treveil Henderson

Lane Stuart

Kindergarten

Emory Taylor

Amahal Atallah

Genesis Williams

Jasiah Barnes

First Grade

Ajalon Spates

Conner Fretwell

KayLeigh Morris

Noah Vause

Second Grade

Addi Lowery

Sarah Classen

Ella Grace Diller

Jonah Carter

Third Grade

Eric Anthony

Jerrilynn Barlow

Abigail Brown

Parker Marsh

Jeremy Lisenby

Fourth Grade

Kaylee Wilson

Logan Diller

Parker Tutton

Mya Pettway

Fifth Grade

Michael Griffis

Hunter Griffis

Amara Campbell

