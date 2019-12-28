Boil Water Notice Lifted For Kingsfield, Highway 297A Area

December 28, 2019

A precautionary boil water notice that was issued for part of Cantonment has been lifted. Results of two independent bacteriological samples show the water is safe to drink, according to the Emerald Coast Utilities Authority.

The boil water notice was issued Wednesday morning for Bentley Oaks Drive to Kingsfield Road, North of Kingsfield Road west of 297A to include: Kahuna Way, Bentley Oaks, Waterbury Way, Waterbury Court, Tall Oak Drive, Bur Oak Drive, Flintstone Drive, Natalies Way, Avalon Street, Slate Drive, Quartz Avenue, Granite Lane, and Brightleaf Circle, and Dolan Drive on the east side of 297A.

This notice was issued after repairs were made to a broken 12-inch water main. Precautionary boil water notices are issued as a part of the standard protocol following any loss of water pressure, whether as a result of planned maintenance activities or unscheduled repairs.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 