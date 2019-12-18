Atmore Police Honor Officer And Sergeant Of The Month

The Atmore Police Department is recognizing two of their own for their professionalism and dedication.

Officer Logan Weber (pictured above) was named Officer of the Month for November, and Sgt. James Beasley (pictured below) was named Sergeant of the Month. The awards, presented by Lt. Ken Sessions, are given for “providing outstanding police services to the citizens of Atmore with the highest order of integrity and dependability and in a manner that exemplifies the goals of the department”.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.