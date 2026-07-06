Looking Back: The Local Photos And Stories From The Past Week

This photo gallery highlights some of the most interesting and meaningful images and stories as we look back at last week in North Escambia.

Tate High School reached a historic milestone, earning its first-ever “A” school grade from the Florida Department of Education. This achievement marked not only the first “A” in the school’s history, but also the first time a traditional high school in Escambia County Public Schools has earned the state’s highest accountability rating. (Story) Northscambia.com photo.

West Bogia Road repairs were completed the the road reopened at Highway 29, just a few weeks after a culvert collapse in flooding rainfall. (Story | Gallery) Northscambia.com photo.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Florida’s $117.6 billion state budget. (Story)

Century and Flomaton teamed up for an America 250 Celebration with a flyover, fireworks, and big community fun. (Story | Gallery) NorthEscambia.com photo.

Florida school grades were announced, with Escambia County Public Schools earning an “A” grade for the first time. (Story)

Escambia County Veterans Services Office held an outreach event at the Molino Community Center. (Story | Gallery) Photo for NorthEscambia.com.

Straight-line winds from a powerful afternoon thunderstorm cut power to about one-third of all Escambia River Electric Cooperative customers. (Story | Gallery) Northscambia.com photo.