Escambia Schools Earn ‘A’ Grade; Here’s How Your Child’s School Scored

For the first time in recent memory, the Escambia County Public Schools system has earned an “A”, according to school grades released on Wednesday morning by the Florida Department of Education.

Overall, 83% of ECPS schools upheld or exceeded past years’ performances. Overall, 19 ECPS schools earned an “A”, 16 schools earned a “B”, 17 schools earned “C”. No Escambia County School earned a grade of D or F. This marked a third year of increases in the number of A and B schools in the district.

“We are proud of our schools and their dedicated efforts,” said ECPS Superintendent Keith Leonard. “These excellent school grades reflect the commitment of our students, teachers, administrators, and support staff. In addition to the progress we have made, we remain focused on continuous improvement. Thank you to our students, staff, parents, community members, and our actively engaged school board. Achieving our goals requires the collective effort and collaboration of all stakeholders.”

Blue Angels Elementary, Lipscomb Elementary, Montclair Elementary, Beulah Middle, Ernest Ward Middle and Tate High each raised their grade from Bs last year to As this year. Scenic Heights Elementary increased from a C to an A. Montclair Elementary has increased its grade from an F to an A in three years. Lincoln Park Elementary, Longleaf Elementary, Ferry Pass Middle, and Workman Middle all raised their grades from Cs to Bs, while Navy Point Elementary had the greatest increase in points, with their school grade increasing from a D to a B.

Mathematics scores increased at rates surpassing the recently announced state increases, with the Middle school Algebra pass rate now leading the state average increases by 6% and 9th grade algebra pass rate matching the state average for the first time.

Escambia County Public Schools’ middle school acceleration rate was again among the highest in the state, increasing from 87% to 89%. The middle school acceleration rate measures proficiency on high school level courses taken by middle school students, such as Algebra and Biology, as well as high school level industry certifications earned by middle school students. For the first time, the middle school Algebra EOC pass rate exceeds the state average.

Here are the individual school grades:

Elementary Schools

A. K. Suter Elementary School — A

Bellview Elementary School — A

Beulah Elementary School — B

Blue Angels Elementary School — A

Bratt Elementary School — B

Brentwood Elementary School — C

Byrneville Elementary School — C

C. A. Weis Elementary School — C

Cordova Park Elementary School — B

Ensley Elementary School — C

Ferry Pass Elementary School — B

Hellen Caro Elementary School — B

Jim Allen Elementary School — B

Kingsfield Elementary School — B

L. D. McArthur Elementary School — B

Lincoln Park Elementary School — B

Longleaf Elementary School — B

Molino Park Elementary — A

Montclair Elementary School — A

Myrtle Grove Elementary School — C

N. B. Cook Elementary School — A

Navy Point Elementary School — B

O. J. Semmes Elementary School — C

Oakcrest Elementary School — C

Pensacola Beach Elementary School — A

Pine Meadow Elementary School — A

Pleasant Grove Elementary School — A

R. C. Lipscomb Elementary School — A

Reinhardt Holm Elementary School — B

Scenic Heights Elementary School — A

Sherwood Elementary School — C

Warrington Elementary School — C

West Pensacola Elementary School — C

Middle Schools

Bellview Middle School — C

Beulah Middle School — A

Brown Barge Middle School — A

Ernest Ward Middle School — A

Ferry Pass Middle School — B

J. H. Workman Middle School — B

Jim C. Bailey Middle School — B

Ransom Middle School — A

High Schools

Escambia High School — C

J. M. Tate Senior High School — A

Northview High School — C

Pensacola High School — C

Pine Forest High School — C

Washington Senior High School — C

West Florida High School/Technical — A

Other