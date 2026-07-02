Making History: Tate High School Earns First-Ever ‘A’ School Grade

Tate High School has reached a historic milestone, earning its first-ever “A” school grade from the Florida Department of Education. This achievement marks not only the first “A” in the school’s history, but also the first time a traditional high school in Escambia County Public Schools has earned the state’s highest accountability rating, reflecting years of intentional work, unwavering commitment, and a relentless focus on student achievement.

“An ‘A’ school grade is not the result of one year of work, it is the culmination of a shared vision, a culture of continuous improvement, and the collective efforts of an incredible school community,” said Laura Touchstone, former principal of Tate High School and current director of High School Education for Escambia County Public Schools. “I could not be more proud of our students, teachers, staff, families, and community partners who believed in what Tate could become and worked tirelessly to make that vision a reality.”

After school grades were released on Wednesday, Escambia County Public Schools Superintendent Keith Leonard was celebrating historic gains and A grades across Escambia Schools, including the first overall A grade for the district. There were 19 ECPS schools earning an A.

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“I am very proud of all of them,” Leonard said. “I am also proud of the students, support staff, administration and everyone at Tate High School for earning an A grade. It is a great accomplishment.”

Under a culture built on collaboration, high expectations, and shared leadership, Tate High School focused on ensuring every student had access to high-quality instruction, meaningful support, and opportunities to succeed. Professional Learning Teams, data-driven decision-making, instructional coaching, and a commitment to continuous improvement became the foundation for sustained academic growth.

While the historic “A” school grade is a significant accomplishment, school leaders emphasize that the true measure of success extends beyond a single letter grade.

“At Tate High School, all students matter,” Touchstone said. “That belief has guided every decision we have made. We celebrate this achievement because it represents thousands of individual success stories. It reflects students overcoming challenges, teachers going above and beyond, families partnering with the school, and a community that believes in its future.”

She said the achievement also reflects the dedication of Tate’s faculty and staff, who have embraced a culture of collaboration and collective responsibility for student learning. Teachers continuously analyzed student data, refined instructional practices, and supported one another to ensure every student had the opportunity to reach high levels of achievement.

“This milestone belongs to everyone who has been part of the Tate family,” Touchstone added. “It belongs to every teacher who stayed late to help a student, every support staff member who created a welcoming environment, every parent who partnered with us, every administrator who led with purpose, and every student who committed themselves to excellence. Together, we made history.”

She said the historic “A” school grade stands as a testament to what is possible when a school community shares a common purpose, believes in every student, and refuses to settle for anything less than excellence.

As Tate High School celebrates this achievement, school leaders remain committed to building upon this success while continuing to provide exceptional opportunities for every student.