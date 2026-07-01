Storm Packs a Punch in North Escambia: Trees Snapped, Lines Downed, and Hundreds Left in the Dark

A strong evening thunderstorm Tuesday evening in North Escambia left hundreds without power and caused minor damage.

High winds left about one-third of Escambia River Electric Cooperative’s members in Escambia County without power after numerous poles and power lines were knocked down.

At one point in the evening, EREC reported about 1,600 members without power, with about 500 of them along South Highway 99 in Walnut Hill, Bay Springs, and Barrineau Park. Shortly after 6 p.m., at least seven poles were downed or snapped, bringing power lines down alongside or across South Highway 99 about half a mile south of Highway 97.

EREC crews worked for hours, restoring power on that feeder line by about midnight.

Several small trees in the area were also snapped at residences on South Highway 99.

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Additional power poles and lines were downed on Highway 97 and Highway 97A.

Officials said it appeared the damage was caused by straight-line winds. There were no injuries reported.

Escambia County Fire Rescue and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.