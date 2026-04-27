Northview’s Fernandez-Santis Receives Full-Tuition Florida Prepaid Scholarship

Northview High School senior Amanda Fernandez-Santis was one of two students in Escambia County to receive a Florida Prepaid Scholarship.

The scholarship covers full tuition for two years at any Florida public college or university. She plans to attend Florida’s Pensacola State College this September.

Superintendent Keith Leonard and Director of High Schools Lesa Morgan presented the scholarship.

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