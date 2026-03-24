Young Men, Including Three Ransom Middle Students, Graduate From Sheriff’s Blazer Academy

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office recently held graduation exercises for the Sheriff’s Blazer Academy Class of 2026.

The young men spent weeks developing lifelong skills. They learned how to do a proper handshake, how to put on a tie, how to present themselves, and much, much more.

After the ceremony, the graduates had a celebratory dinner at The Global Grill, where they made a toast to completing the academy and their futures.

From Ransom Middle School, Sheriff’s Blazer Academy graduates included Keylin Stallworth, Caiden Gremillion, and John Bosson V.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge