Town of Century: Pay Past Due Utility Bills By Tuesday To Avoid Disconnection

The Town of Century has had problems in recent months with utility billing that delayed disconnections, but now the town says past due balances must be paid in full on Tuesday.

According to a social media post by Town Clerk Carrie Moore, disconnections will take place on Wednesday, March 25, for accounts with past due balances.

“To avoid interruption of service, all past due balances must be paid in full before the disconnection date,” the post stated. “No exceptions will be made on disconnection day.”

Bills can be paid in-person at the Century Town Hall, or contact the town at (850) 256-3208 for an online payment link or questions. Town Hall is open from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The post stated that an “account will have to be paid in full if disconnected,” and reconnection fees will apply.

Current charges on the bill dated March 4, 2026, are not up for disconnection until April 27, the town noted.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.