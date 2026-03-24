Outside Fire Spreads To Destroy Home North Of Ten Mile Road; Pets Rescued

Escambia County Fire Rescue said a Sunday morning fire that destroyed a home north of Ten Mile Road was caused by an outside fire that spread.

The fire was reported at 11:42 a.m. in the 10000 block of Senegal Drive.

ECFR said fire crews were initially dispatched to an outside fire that spread to two nearby homes. The first-arriving crews saw heavy flames coming from the roof of one of the homes. While firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the flames, an ECFR crew from Bellview searched the home and rescued two family pets.

The fire was brought under control by 12:07 p.m. The first home was a total loss, while the home next door sustained exterior damage. There were no injuries or fatalities.

The American Red Cross provided assistance to the displaced occupants.