OLF-8 Developer Asks Escambia County to Keep 171 Acres and Cut Price By $14 Million

A developer who purchased the OLF-8 property on Nine Mile Road wants Escambia County to keep nearly one-third of the property and lower the selling price by millions.

Last year, the Escambia County Commissioners approved the $42.5 million sale of about 540 acres of OLF-8 to Tri-W Development and Chad C. Henderson Enterprises of Pensacola.

Now, Henderson wants the county to keep 171.5 acres and lower the purchase price by just over $14 million. The change would result in the sale of 366.94 acres for $28,429,000.

At its June 5, 2025, meeting, the Escambia County Commission approved a purchase and sale agreement, and the developer made an initial escrow deposit of $100,000 before exercising an option and depositing another $50,000 to extend the original closing date of December 2, 2025, until July 16, 2026. The developer has two additional options to extend to August 17 and September 17 at $20,000 per extension.

In February of this year, a representative of the purchaser reported to the county that they had concluded that the greatest economic benefit for OLF-8 would be to develop 366.94 acres into five unique districts — commerce, town center, community, civic, and residential — and that the County should retain ownership of 171.5 acres to be developed as an ETI (Employment, Technology and Innovation) district.

The Escambia County Commission will consider the change request during its regular meeting on Thursday morning.

In January 2019, Escambia County acquired OLF-8 in a land swap with the U.S. Navy for property in Santa Rosa County. The county hired DPZ CoDesign to develop the best plan for OLF-8, and the firm presented four plans ranging from a commerce park-based concept to designs with a mix of commerce, residential and green space on the 500 plus acre site along Nine Mile Road in Beulah.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.