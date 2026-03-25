Nine In A Row As Northview Run-Rules West Florida; Tate Tops Washington

Northview 13, West Florida 2

Make it nine and counting.

The Northview Chiefs earned their ninth consecutive win on Tuesday night with a 13-2 defeat of the West Florida Jaguars.

Jack Boutwell earned the win in a run-rule shortened five-inning game, allowing three hits and two runs while walking two and striking out five.

Jackson Bridges and Jase Portwood both had three hits, while Bryant Mason and Bridges each recorded three RBIs.

Tate 3, Washington 2

The Tate Aggies got past Washington 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Bryton McLellan earned the win on the mound, allowing five hits and two runs (one earned), striking out seven and walking three.

Nathan Conners went 2-4 on the night with two RBIs. Cal Foxworth was 1-2, driving in one run.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.