Molino Man Arrested Months After Alleged Domestic Assault With Axe

A Molino man was recently arrested on an outstanding warrant in connection with an alleged domestic violence battery and assault late last year.

Kevin Ashton Pippins, 29, was booked into the Escambia County Jail on charges of aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony, and domestic battery by strangulation. He remains in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $15,000 on the felony charges.

On November 03, 2025, Pippins’ girlfriend alleged he choked her and beat her, grabbed her by the hair and threw her to the ground, before choking her. She said he swung an axe at the floor multiple times just inches from her toes while stating, “I’m going to kill you,” according to an arrest report.

The deputy noted the victim suffered small spotty bruising on her legs and had red marks on her neck, the report continues.

A warrant was issued following the incident.