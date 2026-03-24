Molino Man Arrested Months After Alleged Domestic Assault With Axe

March 24, 2026

A Molino man was recently arrested on an outstanding warrant in connection with an alleged domestic violence battery and assault late last year.

Kevin Ashton Pippins, 29, was booked into the Escambia County Jail on charges of aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony, and domestic battery by strangulation. He remains in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $15,000 on the felony charges.

On November 03, 2025, Pippins’ girlfriend alleged he choked her and beat her, grabbed her by the hair and threw her to the ground, before choking her. She said he swung an axe at the floor multiple times just inches from her toes while stating, “I’m going to kill you,” according to an arrest report.

The deputy noted the victim suffered small spotty bruising on her legs and had red marks on her neck, the report continues.

A warrant was issued following the incident.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 