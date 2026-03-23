Flomaton Traffic Stop Leads To Felony Drug Charges For Woman

A routine traffic stop by the Flomaton Police Department resulted in a woman’s felony arrest and the seizure of various narcotics this week.

During the stop, officers developed probable cause to search the vehicle, uncovering five different types of controlled substances. Police identified the suspect as Latanya Jones, who was taken into custody without incident.

Jones was charged with five counts of possession of a controlled substance for each of the following: morphine, oxycodone, hydrocodone, Suboxone, and Xanax.

Jones was booked into the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center in Brewton.