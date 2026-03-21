Feel A Boom? Here’s What We Found About A Possible Source

NorthEscambia.com readers across a portion of northern Escambia County in Florida and southern Escambia County in Alabama reported a boom or rumble they heard and felt on Saturday night around 8:35.

Escambia County Rescue and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office in Florida responded to a reported explosion which was located a bonfire off Nokomis Road near Highway 97 in Davisville.

Unconfirmed reports indicate that the fire was started with too much fuel, exploded, and was the probable source of the boom.

No injuries were reported.

Map location is approximate and for illustrative purposes only.