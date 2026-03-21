Feel A Boom? Here’s What We Found About A Possible Source
March 21, 2026
NorthEscambia.com readers across a portion of northern Escambia County in Florida and southern Escambia County in Alabama reported a boom or rumble they heard and felt on Saturday night around 8:35.
Escambia County Rescue and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office in Florida responded to a reported explosion which was located a bonfire off Nokomis Road near Highway 97 in Davisville.
Unconfirmed reports indicate that the fire was started with too much fuel, exploded, and was the probable source of the boom.
No injuries were reported.
Map location is approximate and for illustrative purposes only.
Comments
2 Responses to “Feel A Boom? Here’s What We Found About A Possible Source”
Im up off Church st in Atmore and heard it. My daughter is off Circle rd in Walnut hill and she said it shook her windows. Too much fuel? What kind of fuel did they use, rocket?
Glad no one was hurt.
We live more than a mile away from that location and it rattled our windows and doors hard and shook our house! I think ‘too much fuel’ is the understatement of the year.