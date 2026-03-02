$2.6 Million Klondike Road Bridge Replacement Project Set To Begin

Next month, Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will begin a $2.6 million project to replace the existing Klondike Road Bridge just south of Cedarbrook Drive in northern Escambia County

During construction, a temporary roadway and bridge will be constructed, just west of the existing structure to allow crews to demolish and reconstruct the bridge in the existing location. Two travel lanes, one in each direction, will remain open.

Additional improvements will include:

New guardrail.

Drainage enhancements.

New pavement markings.

During construction, the speed limit will be reduced to 30 mph and drivers may encounter periodic lane closures and brief traffic disruptions. Driveways within the project limits will be redirected to the temporary roadway and will be restored to their permanent locations once bridge construction is complete. Additionally, piledriving operations will be limited to only occur between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m.

This project is scheduled for completion in late 2027.