Northview Baseball Splits Friday The 13th Games With Milton

Friday the 13th was perhaps a little bad luck for the Northview Chiefs varsity as they lost to Milton, but luckier for the Northview JV as they earned a big win over the Panthers.

Milton 5, Northview 3

The varsity Northview Chiefs lost to Milton 5-3 on Friday night in Milton.

Jackson Bridges took the loss for Northview, going two and one-third innings while surrendering four runs (two earned) on one hit, walking one and striking out two. Jase Portwood took the mound for three and two-thirds innings in relief, allowing three hits and a run (none earned) as he struck out seven and walked just one.

Bridges had two RBIs for the Chiefs, going 1-4 on the night. Luke Chavers, Dane King and Grayden Sheffield also contributed one hit each.

Next week will be busy in Bratt for the Chiefs; Northview will host Walton on Monday, Freeport on Tuesday, and Escambia on Friday.

Northview 15, Milton 1 (JV)

Tyler McAnally struck out 10 for the Northview Junior Varsity Chiefs in a 15-1 win over Milton on Friday. He gave up five hits and one run in five innings with no walks.

The JV Chiefs took a nine-run lead in the first inning and never looked back.

Greyson Hubbard went 3-3 to lead Northview at bat. McAnally and Karson Miller each had three RBIs. Sawyer Gilmore and Brentley Guy each added multiple hits for NHS, while Bryce Gigier recorded two of Northview’s six walks.