Baseball: Tate Varsity And JV Fall To Pace

The Tate varsity and junior varsity Aggies fell to the Pace Patriots on Friday, February 13, at Tate.

Pace 11, Tate 4

The Tate Aggies fell 11-4 to the Pace Patriots Friday night at Tate.

Bryton McLellan pitched four innings of relief ball for the Aggies. He allowed one hit and one run (zero earned), striking out five and walking none. Nathan Connors took the loss for the Tate Varsity Aggies. He pitched for one inning, surrendering eight runs (seven earned) on four hits, walking two and striking out one. Logan Kimmons pitched two, allowing two hits, two runs, walking one and striking out zero.

Hunter Clayton, Kannon Ham, Cooper Halfacre, Evan Taylor, Kaden Posta, and Brody White each had one hit for the Aggies. Ham led with two RBIs, going 1-2 on the night.

Up next, the Aggies will host West Florida on Wednesday, February 18.

Pace 8, Tate 4 (JV)

The Tate Aggies JV took the lead in the bottom of the first against Pace but fell 8-4 on Friday to the Pace Patriots JV.

The early lead for the Aggies came on a two-run Jordan Edmond double, a one-run single from Caileb Javier**,** and a run on an error.

Edmond led the Tate JV with two RBIs, going 1-2. Javier, Edmond**,** and Mason Bryant had one hit each.

Hunter Taylor opened on the mound for Tate, giving up two hits and four runs in one and one-third innings while striking out none and walking four.