Quarter Million Little Tabs, Big Impact: Molino Park Elementary Helps Families At Ronald McDonald House

August 28, 2025

Last school year, the students, faculty and families at Molino Park Elementary School collected 196 pounds of pop tabs—those little pull tabs off the tops of aluminum drink cans—to benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northwest Florida.

The charity recycles the aluminum tabs, with the proceeds contributing to their mission of keeping families close to their children receiving medical treatment.

Just how many pop tabs is that? With an estimated 1,267 tabs per pound, Molino Park’s donation is just under a quarter million pop tabs!

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

