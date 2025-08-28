Molino Wreck Brings Down Power Lines Early Thursday

A single vehicle rollover crash brought down power lines early Thursday morning in Molino.

The driver of a Chevrolet Silverado ran off Highway 95A near Schaag Road about 5:40 a.m. and collided with a power pole, breaking the pole and sending power lines to the ground.

The driver was reportedly able to exit the truck on their own.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating. Escambia County EMS and the Molino Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue also responded.

FPL worked for hours to make repairs; there was no immediate word on the number of people who may have lost power.

Reader submitted photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.