Molino Wreck Brings Down Power Lines Early Thursday

August 28, 2025

A single vehicle rollover crash brought down power lines early Thursday morning in Molino.

The driver of a Chevrolet Silverado ran off Highway 95A near Schaag Road about 5:40 a.m. and collided with a power pole, breaking the pole and sending power lines to the ground.

The driver was reportedly able to exit the truck on their own.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating. Escambia County EMS and the Molino Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue also responded.

FPL worked for hours to make repairs; there was no immediate word on the number of people who may have lost power.

Reader submitted photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 