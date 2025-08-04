Local Citizens, State Leaders Speak Out On School Board Tax Increase Amid Declining Enrollment

State leaders and hundreds of local residents took to social media Sunday to question why the Escambia County School Board raised property taxes as enrollment fell by about 4,200 students over the past five years.

A 1.5 mil increase is expected to net about $52 million for the district.

“So let me get this straight… Escambia School Board wants to RAISE property taxes because they have LESS workload,” Florida Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia wrote on X while sharing the NorthEscambia.com story and tagging Gov. Ron DeSantis. “Typical big government logic. This is proof that they are spending way too much on administration and not enough in the classroom.”

Hundreds of readers commented on the story, many questioning a perceived illogical decision to require more money from property owners to pay a system with 4,200 fewer students. Others, however, defended the district’s actions, citing increasing costs.

Florida District 1 Rep. Michelle Salzman joined the discussion to assure constituents that she is questioning the move with other state officials.

In a post on Salzman’s official Facebook page on Sunday, Salzman said she discussed an audit of Escambia County with Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier and CFO Ingoglia on Saturday. She said the two main talking points centered around the Escambia County Children’s Trust and the Escambia County School Board tax increase.

“As your state representative, I’ve been working hard in Tallahassee to cut taxes and ease the burden on hardworking families,” Salzman said. “That’s why I’m disappointed to see our local school board move in the opposite direction by raising property taxes while we are working to eliminate them.”

“At a time when inflation and cost of living are already straining household budgets, we should be looking for ways to do more with less, not asking families to pay more,” she continued. “I encourage our local leaders to respect the sacrifices our community is making and to join us in prioritizing responsible budgeting and transparency.”

Salzman said she would use her relationships with partners across that state that she will use “for the people”. And she added, “PS. Thank you, NorthEscambia for highlighting this.”

Pictured top: On Sunday, Rep. Michelle Salzman posted this selfie taken with Florida CFO Blaise Ingoglia. Photo for NorthEscambia.com.