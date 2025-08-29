Here Is Tonight’s High School Football Schedule

August 29, 2025

Here is a look at high school football games across the North Escambia area this week.

FLORIDA

  • Gulf Breeze at Tate
  • Opp at Northview
  • Jay at Freeport
  • Washington at West Florida
  • Pine Forest at Daphone (AL)
  • Pensacola Catholic at Pace
  • Escambia at Niceville
  • Milton at Pensacola High

ALABAMA

  • Chickasaw at Flomaton
  • North River Christian at Escambia Academy
  • Monroe County at Escambia County (Atmore)
  • T.R. Miller at Straughn
  • Excel at W.S. Neal

Pictured: The Tate Aggies beat Fort Walton last Friday night. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

