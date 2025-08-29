Here Is Tonight’s High School Football Schedule
August 29, 2025
Here is a look at high school football games across the North Escambia area this week.
FLORIDA
- Gulf Breeze at Tate
- Opp at Northview
- Jay at Freeport
- Washington at West Florida
- Pine Forest at Daphone (AL)
- Pensacola Catholic at Pace
- Escambia at Niceville
- Milton at Pensacola High
ALABAMA
- Chickasaw at Flomaton
- North River Christian at Escambia Academy
- Monroe County at Escambia County (Atmore)
- T.R. Miller at Straughn
- Excel at W.S. Neal
Pictured: The Tate Aggies beat Fort Walton last Friday night. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.
Comments