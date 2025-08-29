Escambia County Approves New Church School In Walnut Hill

The Escambia County Development Review Committee (DRC) has approved plans for a new school in Walnut Hill, a joint project of two chuches.

Walnut Hill School is planned for nearly 65 acres in the 5000 block of Sandy Hollow Road. Most of the property is owned jointly by the Southern Harbor Mennonite Church on West Highway 4 and the Walnut Hill Mennonite Church on Highway 97.

Plans approved this week by the DRC show the project includes an 18,184 square foot school building with a gravel parking lot and a stormwater pond. Access to the school will only be from Sandy Hollow Road.

The new building is set replace the aging Walnut Hill School located on Highway 97.

Building permits are the next step in the county process before construction can begin.