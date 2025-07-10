Woman Arrested in Escambia County After DUI Crash And Alleged Assault On Officers ​

A Cantonment woman is facing multiple following charges following a series of incidents that began with a single-vehicle crash on Williams Ditch Road in Cottage Hill. ​ The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) and Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene after witnesses reported erratic driving and a collision involving a red Kia Sorento.

Kristy Lee Mabire, 47, was charged with DUI, resisting arrest with violence, bribery of a public servant, and battery on a law enforcement officer.

According to the arrest report, Mabire was found sitting near the crashed vehicle, which had its airbags deployed. ​ Witnesses described her behavior as “maniacal,” and the trooper noted signs of intoxication, including slurred speech and the smell of alcohol. ​ When questioned, Mabire denied drinking but became uncooperative, attempting to walk away from the scene. The trooper and deputy detained her after she resisted their efforts, the report states.

According to the FHP report, she later asked the trooper if he wanted a sexual favor, but he declined.

“She stated that she said that to only see if I was a good guy. l believed that she asked me that in an attempt to bribe me from placing her under arrest,” the trooper wrote in his report.

During transport to the Escambia County Jail, Mabire allegedly became combative, kicking the glass partition in the FHP vehicle and attempting to assault the officer. Upon arrival at the jail, her behavior escalated further, culminating in an alleged assault on the trooper, whom she reportedly kicked in the groin, FHP said. ​ Mabire was placed in a holding cell after additional combative behavior.

Medical staff at the jail determined Mabire required evaluation at Baptist Hospital due to her condition. ​ The report states that during transport in an ambulance, she continued to yell and act aggressively. ​ After being medically cleared, she was returned to the jail and booked.

Mabire faces felony charges for her actions, including bribery of a public servant and battery on an officer, as well as misdemeanor charges for DUI and obstruction without violence. She is being held at the Escambia County Jail without bond.

The incidents were captured on body cameras, patrol vehicle cameras, and jail surveillance systems, according to the report.

Mabire remained in the Escambia County Jail Thursday morning with bond set at $15,000.