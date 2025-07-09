Small Plane Crashes Near Highway 29 In Bluff Springs

A small single-engine plane crashed Wednesday evening in Bluff Springs.

A witness reported the plane flying just over the treetops before the pilot attempted an emergency landing in a freshly plowed field. The witness said the plane then flipped over. The crash, which occurred around 6:45 p.m., was several hundred feet east of Highway 29, just north of Bluff Springs and Byrneville Roads.

The pilot and a passenger were able to walk away from the crash and depart in a private vehicle. Authorities were told that they said they were going to an area hospital, but that was not confirmed.

According to Federal Aviation Administration registration data, the 1967 Cessna 172H belongs to an individual in Atmore.

The FAA was notified of the crash and will be in charge of the investigation.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.