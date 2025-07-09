Small Plane Crashes Near Highway 29 In Bluff Springs

July 9, 2025

A small single-engine plane crashed Wednesday evening in Bluff Springs.

A witness reported the plane flying just over the treetops before the pilot attempted an emergency landing in a freshly plowed field. The witness said the plane then flipped over. The crash, which occurred around 6:45 p.m., was several hundred feet east of Highway 29, just north of Bluff Springs and Byrneville Roads.

The pilot and a passenger were able to walk away from the crash and depart in a private vehicle. Authorities were told that they said they were going to an area hospital, but that was not confirmed.

According to Federal Aviation Administration registration data, the 1967 Cessna 172H belongs to an individual in Atmore.

The FAA was notified of the crash and will be in charge of the investigation.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 