Germany’s Butting Selects Loxley For $61 Million Steel Pipe Production Facility

Butting, a global stainless steel pipe manufacturer, announced plans Wednesday to establish its North American headquarters and first United States production facility in Loxley — just across the state line from North Escambia — as part of a $61 million growth project.

The company’s plans will unfold in two strategic phases, triggering the creation of up to 100 high-quality jobs with wages significantly above the county average.

Butting, founded in 1777 and headquartered in Knesebeck, Germany, is an internationally recognized leader in stainless steel pipe technology, clad pipes, customized spools and components, as well as cryogenic pipe and valve technology systems.

With operations in Germany, Finland, Brazil, Canada, China, and now the U.S., the company continues to expand its global presence. The new Alabama facility will be constructed on a 50+ acre site in the established Loxley industrial corridor.

“Our decision to locate in Baldwin County was driven by the area’s overall attractiveness to live and work, a skilled labor force, proximity to key transportation routes and welcoming business environment,” said Adrian Rochofski, CEO & Managing Director of Butting USA.

“We’re excited to grow our footprint in the United States and call Loxley our home in North America.”

“Butting’s decision to launch its North American headquarters and manufacturing operation in Baldwin County is a powerful endorsement of Alabama’s strengths in workforce readiness, industrial infrastructure and global business relationships,” said Ellen McNair, Secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce.

“This investment not only brings high-paying jobs to Loxley but also supports the growth of a German industry cluster that will generate long-term economic benefits across the region,” she added. “We’re proud to welcome Butting to Alabama, and we look forward to building a lasting partnership.”

Phase 1 of the project will focus on establishing Butting’s North American headquarters, engineering functions, the fabrication of high-quality stainless-steel spools, components and cryogenic pipe systems.

Phase 2 will see a vertical integration buildout of the U.S. production operations, integrating two state-of-the-art stainless steel welded pipe mills, expansion to further cryogenic production portfolio, and expanded fabrication capabilities, to further serve key industrial sectors across the United States.

The official groundbreaking of Phase 1 is expected in Fall 2025, with construction and hiring ramping up in the next few weeks.