AAA: Gas Prices Climb in Florida – Up 12¢ from Last Week

Florida gas prices rose last week as drivers prepared to hit the road for Independence Day. The state average climbed 20 cents per gallon early in the week, then eased 6 cents by the weekend.

On Sunday, the state average was $3.08 per gallon. That’s up 12 cents from the week before.

Despite the uptick, holiday travelers found the lowest Independence Day gas prices since 2021. On July 4, 2025, Florida gas prices averaged $3.11 per gallon – 42 cents less than 2024’s holiday rate, and 15 cents below what drivers paid on Independence Day 2023.

In Escambia County, the average price per gallon was $2.88, one of the cheapest metro areas in the state. In Pensacola, a low price of $2.69 was available at the warehouse clubs and several stations in the southern part of Escambia County. In North Escambia, a low of $2.78 was available at multiple stations on Highway 29 in Cantonment.

“Lower oil prices helped make this Independence Day one of the most affordable in recent years,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “In Florida, however, prices continue to fluctuate week to week, as local stations adjust prices to remain competitive with nearby retailers. When prices eventually reach a low that’s no longer profitable, retailers raise them back up. This strategy has fueled short-term volatility at the pump—even as national prices and other drivers relatively stable.”

